© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tune in for a LIVE broadcast of Audi FIS Ski World Cup today at 10 a.m. on Aspen Public Radio.
Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Friday, March 1

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published March 1, 2024 at 9:43 AM MST
aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png

On today's newscast: the effort to recall Garfield Re-2 school board member Tony May has sufficient signatures, social justice nonprofit MANAUS is shutting down at the end of the year, some of the world’s fastest alpine skiers are competing at Aspen Mountain this weekend for the World Cup races, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Aspen Public Radio Staff
See stories by Aspen Public Radio Staff