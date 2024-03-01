Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, March 1
On today's newscast: the effort to recall Garfield Re-2 school board member Tony May has sufficient signatures, social justice nonprofit MANAUS is shutting down at the end of the year, some of the world’s fastest alpine skiers are competing at Aspen Mountain this weekend for the World Cup races, and more.
