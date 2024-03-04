What you need to know on Super Tuesday

Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary is Tuesday, March 5, also known as Super Tuesday. 15 states and one district will vote in the U.S. presidential primary election.

It is the biggest day in this year’s primary campaign.

By now it is too late to mail your ballot. Ballots must be dropped off by 7 p.m. or you must be in line to vote in person by 7 p.m.

There are more than 400 drop boxes available around Colorado. You can find them here.

Colorado also allows people to register to vote until 7 p.m. on election day. You’ll need to register in person at a polling place where you’ll then get a ballot and be able to vote.

If you need to register to vote, check, or change your voter registration, the state’s election website is GoVoteColorado.gov.

Voters who vote in person at the polls must bring identification. Find acceptable forms of identification at the Secretary of State's website.



What’s on the ballot?

The Democratic presidential primary ballot contains eight candidates, including the incumbent President Joe Biden.



Jason Michael Palmer

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Dean Phillips

Stephen P. Lyons

Marianne Williamson

Joseph R. Biden Jr

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato

It also offers the option to vote for a “Noncommitted delegate” — a delegate that is not bound to support a particular candidate at the national convention.

The Republican presidential primary ballot contains the names of seven candidates:



Former President Donald Trump

Former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley

It also includes five candidates who have suspended their campaigns. Votes for these candidates won’t count.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Asa Hutchinson

Ron DeSantis

Chris Christie

Ryan L. Binkley

The Republican ballot also includes a write-in option.

Who can vote?

Registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic presidential primary and registered Republicans can vote in the Republican presidential primary.

Unaffiliated voters may cast a ballot for either the Democratic or Republican political party but not both. If an unaffiliated voter returns a ballot for more than one political party, both ballots will be rejected.

You can trace your mail-in ballot through BallotTrax, the state’s tracking system.

You can also vote in person at a polling center. You must be in-line by 7 p.m. to cast a vote.

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.