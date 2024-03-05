Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, March 5
On today's newscast: Basalt town council candidates are raising the alarm over a lack of affordable housing, Tharyn Mulberry has withdrawn his application for the Roaring Fork School District superintendent position, Jim Hancock is retiring from his role overseeing Aspen’s World Cup races after four decades, polls close at 7 p.m. on Super Tuesday, and more.
