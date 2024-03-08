Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, March 8
On today's newscast: Garfield Re-2 school board member Tony May addresses a recall petition against him, the Aspen School District hosts a forum on cell phone use, Garfield County Commissioners want to take over the library board appointment process, federal agencies plan prescribed burns in our area, the "Green is the New Black" fashion show features designs by teen apprentices, and more.
