Friday, March 8

On today's newscast: Garfield Re-2 school board member Tony May addresses a recall petition against him, the Aspen School District hosts a forum on cell phone use, Garfield County Commissioners want to take over the library board appointment process, federal agencies plan prescribed burns in our area, the "Green is the New Black" fashion show features designs by teen apprentices, and more.

