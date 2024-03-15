Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, March 15
On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners have agreed to cap the amount of outdoor energy homes can use after months of debate, a local activist group is asking Carbondale to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza, a recent study found that U.S. ski resorts have lost billions of dollars due to climate change, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.