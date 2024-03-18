Monday, March 18

On today's newscast: Whooping cough is on the rise in Colorado and in Garfield County, Glenwood Springs fire chief Gary Tillotson is retiring after 50 years in fire rescue, APCHA has a new initiative to support the upkeep of deed-restricted properties, the designer of the recycling symbol will speak at the Pitkin County Library on Monday night, and more.

