Wednesday, March 20
On today's newscast: CMC's president and CEO has announced her resignation, Western Slope lawmakers shared their bills with constituents at a virtual bipartisan town hall Tuesday night, a protest has been filed with the Garfield County Clerk to challenge a recall petition submitted in an effort to unseat Garfield RE-2 school board member Tony May, and more.