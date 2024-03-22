Boulder community comes together for third anniversary of the King Soopers shooting

March 22, 2024, marks the third anniversary of the Kings Soopers shooting in Boulder.

Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Rikki Olds, Neven Stanisic, Denny Stong, Eric Talley and Jody Waters were the 10 people who were killed on March 22, 2021, in the mass shooting at the grocery store.

A memorial event was held at eTown hall in Boulder on Friday evening, featuring family members of those who were murdered, and local law enforcement and city officials.

eTown Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty speaking at a memorial event at eTown Hall in Boulder on March 22, 2024.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty spoke of his fight for justice for the victims and their families.

"I know that It would indeed have been a privilege to meet them and for our office and the team on this case, it is an honor to fight for justice for each of them, their loved ones, and for this community," he said.

Ahmad Alissa is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 47 counts of attempted murder. His trial is scheduled to begin in August, however, that date is tentative due to ongoing mental health concerns.

"And as we prepare for trial in August, we spent a lot of time talking about the day of the mass murder event, but from working with the families, I know that those last moments do not capture the beautiful and wonderful impact that each of them had on so many people, and on this community as a whole. And that's why we're here tonight," said Dougherty.

Alastair McNiven, Boulder Police Department Chief of Staff, paid tribute to police officer Eric Talley, the first Boulder police officer who arrived on the scene of the shooting, who was then killed trying to protect others. McNiven also paid tribute to all the other first responders who acted that day.

"Our first responder community showed up to King Soopers three years ago in the pursuit of protecting innocent people and saving lives. And even as we grieve the 10 lives that we lost, we recognize tonight the many acts of bravery from our first responders, which prevented further loss of life," he said.

Erika Mahoney, whose father Kevin Mahoney was one of the 10 killed, was one of several family members who spoke at the event.

"There's no blueprint for grief. Three years ago today when everything changed, feels like yesterday. And yet so much has happened. Big life moments. I welcomed my two precious children into the world, and just last month I moved back to Colorado. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time, but after what happened, I never thought I would. My hometown felt terrifying and a big part would be missing my dad," she said.

"But coming home has been magical. It is full circle, it's hard and it's healing, and it's okay to be both at the same time. It's really meaningful to raise my kids in the place that my dad and mom raised my brother and me. My mom is the most amazing nana, and my brother is the best uncle. And my dad isn't physically here, yet he is everywhere. I look up at the mountains and I see him. I am remembering, I remember the summer after my first year at college, that he and I hiked all of the tallest peaks together. And it's a memory that makes me really happy."

