Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, March 22
On today's newscast: Wheeler Opera House executive director Lisa Rigsby Peterson has announced she’ll be stepping down in August, state wildlife officials say wolves haven't made it to the Roaring Fork Valley just yet, Democratic lawmakers are trying to increase state support for new immigrants arriving in Colorado, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.