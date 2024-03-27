© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Fareed Zakaria on global politics, world events, and revolutions

Published March 27, 2024 at 6:04 AM MDT
Journalist Fareed Zakaria speaks at the 2014 Global Action Summit at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
When it comes to explaining global politics andworldevents, few faces are more familiarto viewers than Fareed Zakaria’s.

He hosts CNN’s international affairs show, “GPS,” which debuted in 2008. He’s also a best-selling author and columnist for The Washington Post.

And now, he’s gathered his insights covering and commenting on world events into a new book called “Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash from 1600 to the present.”

He highlights revolutions past to help us understand the revolutionary moment we’re living in.

