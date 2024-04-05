Friday, April 5

On today's newscast: Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Pitkin County are both accepting applications for paid youth internship programs, Aspen city councilor Sam Rose is working with the Aspen School District to meet its staff housing needs, backcountry first responders and LGBTQ+ youth issues are on the docket for Aspen Film's Shortsfest this weekend, and more.

