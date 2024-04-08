Monday, April 8

On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs resident Cole Buerger will run unopposed in the Democratic primary for Senate District 5 after his opponent withdrew, the Roaring Fork School Board will discuss a resolution this week that would commit the district to conducting an equity audit, the Aspen Science Center is co-hosting solar eclipse viewings in Basalt and Carbondale, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.