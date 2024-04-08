Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, April 8
On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs resident Cole Buerger will run unopposed in the Democratic primary for Senate District 5 after his opponent withdrew, the Roaring Fork School Board will discuss a resolution this week that would commit the district to conducting an equity audit, the Aspen Science Center is co-hosting solar eclipse viewings in Basalt and Carbondale, and more.
