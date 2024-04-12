Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, April 12
On today's newscast: Silt town trustees took a page from Garfield County’s book and declared itself a non-sanctuary county, CLEER is partnering with the Colorado Energy Office to let people know about state funding for EV charging, Snowmass will wrap up the ski season this weekend with its annual party and pond skim at Elk Camp, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.