Friday, April 12

On today's newscast: Silt town trustees took a page from Garfield County’s book and declared itself a non-sanctuary county, CLEER is partnering with the Colorado Energy Office to let people know about state funding for EV charging, Snowmass will wrap up the ski season this weekend with its annual party and pond skim at Elk Camp, and more.

