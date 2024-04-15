Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, April 15
On today's newscast: Aspen’s city council is once again taking up the Entrance to Aspen conversation this week, two local high school’s will have new principals next school year, the Aspen Chapel Gallery will open its 250th consecutive art show this Wednesday, the state House has passed a bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.