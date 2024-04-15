Monday, April 15

On today's newscast: Aspen’s city council is once again taking up the Entrance to Aspen conversation this week, two local high school’s will have new principals next school year, the Aspen Chapel Gallery will open its 250th consecutive art show this Wednesday, the state House has passed a bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns, and more.

