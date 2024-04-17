Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, April 17
On today's newscast: voters in Glenwood Springs have just under a week to weigh in on a proposal that would change how residential development works in the city, the deadline to enter the race for Pitkin County Commissioner is Monday and there's only one contested seat so far, some local governments are unhappy with the state's affordable housing legislation, and more.
