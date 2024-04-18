Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, April 18
On today's newscast: Democratic Representative Elizabeth Velasco has an unexpected Republican challenger for House District 57, Pitkin County officials want to make a deadly intersection near Woody Creek safer, a mansion in Aspen set a new record this week selling for $108 million, ASD has named Tharyn Mulberry its next superintendent, and more.
