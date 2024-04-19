Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, August 19
On today's newscast: a new privacy law in Colorado that protects a person’s neurological data is the first-of-its-kind in the nation, Aspen’s annual Wintersköl celebration will come a little earlier this year, Aspen Mountain closes out the local ski season this weekend, there are lots of Earth Day celebrations coming up in the valley, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.