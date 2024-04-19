Friday, August 19

On today's newscast: a new privacy law in Colorado that protects a person’s neurological data is the first-of-its-kind in the nation, Aspen’s annual Wintersköl celebration will come a little earlier this year, Aspen Mountain closes out the local ski season this weekend, there are lots of Earth Day celebrations coming up in the valley, and more.

