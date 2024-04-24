Breaking News: Wildfire near Crown Mountain

According to a Pitkin Alert sent today at 3:10 p.m., a wildfire is burning south of Willits and west of Emma near a ranch off of Lester Lane.

Hooks Lane is closed to all traffic at this time, between Hooks Spur and Emma Road.

Roaring Fork Fire is currently responding, and Aspen Fire has sent some of their firefighters to the scene.

Aspen Daily News reports, the fire west of Highway 82 and the Roaring Fork River is said to have originated in a ditch near a barn on property at or close to Happy Day Ranch near the Emma area. It spread to the nearby hillside amid windy conditions, according to witnesses at the scene. No injuries have been reported and the threat to nearby residential properties, as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, was said to be minimal.