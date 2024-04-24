Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, April 24
On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs voters have approved major changes to the requirements for building housing in the city, Garfield County commissioners are preparing to interview candidates for the library board amid a book banning controversy,
the Forest Service will be doing a controlled burn in Avalanche Creek, and more.
