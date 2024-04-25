© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Thursday, April 25

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published April 25, 2024 at 10:19 AM MDT
aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png

On today's newscast: crews were able to contain a small wildfire at the base of Crown Mountain, Aspen’s city council has given its initial approval to a childcare center at Burlingame, the Old Snowmass monastery property is listed for $150 million, state lawmakers passed a bill allowing students to wear cultural regalia at graduation, and more.

