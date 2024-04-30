May 2024 Evergreen giveaway: Win a Snowmass Bike Park Experience for two!

When you sign up to give $15 a month to Aspen Public Radio this May, you'll be entered into a drawing to win a Snowmass Bike Park experience for two!

Your Snowmass Bike Park experience includes lift access for you and a friend on both the Elk Camp Gondola and Elk Camp Chairlift in Snowmass with access to all Snowmass Bike Park trails. Plus, you’ll get to ride the best gear with two bike rentals from Four Mountain Sports for the day and a $150 gift certificate to the Limelight Lounge to refuel.

With 25 miles of downhill trails extending almost 3,000 vertical feet from the top of the Elk Camp Chairlift down to Snowmass Base Village, the Snowmass Bike Park offers a full complement of trail offerings to every level and style of mountain bike rider.

Casual cruising, root and rock dropping, berm turning, jumping, and jibbing—time spent riding some of the Roaring Fork Valley’s most beautiful trails on two wheels has the power to transport and transform you.

Ready to win? Become a monthly Evergreen member with a gift of $15/month (or more!) to support Aspen Public Radio and be entered to win now.

Already an Aspen Public Radio Evergreen member? Eligible Evergreen members will be automatically entered. Thank you for supporting local journalism here in our community!

Throughout Aspen Public Radio membership drives and other fundraising campaigns during the year, the station may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.