Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, April 30
On today's newscast: a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Rifle on Monday morning, Glenwood Springs is considering reforms to the city’s zoning that could help address the housing shortage, The Thunder River Theatre Company will honor the life of its founder Lon Winston this Saturday in Carbondale, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.