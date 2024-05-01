Emily Oster uses data to help people better understand pregnancy



Economist Emily Oster became a big name in pregnancy advice 10 years ago with her book “Expecting Better: Why The Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong – And What You Really Need To Know.”

As an economist, Oster uses data to help people better understand the different scenarios they might face in pregnancy – including when things don’t go so smoothly.

Her latest book is called “The Unexpected: Navigating Pregnancy During And After Complications.” She co-wrote it with Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Nathan Fox.

We talk about some of those complications and how patients can get better care from their doctors.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5