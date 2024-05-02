Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, May 2
On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners have approved widening the runway at Aspen's airport allowing larger airplanes to land, bills sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth Velasco to improve safety on I-70 and provide support to new immigrants both passed the state House this week, Roaring Fork Cycling is holding a bike swap at Crown Mountain Park on Friday, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.