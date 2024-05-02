Thursday, May 2

On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners have approved widening the runway at Aspen's airport allowing larger airplanes to land, bills sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth Velasco to improve safety on I-70 and provide support to new immigrants both passed the state House this week, Roaring Fork Cycling is holding a bike swap at Crown Mountain Park on Friday, and more.

