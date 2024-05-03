© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Friday, May 3

Aspen Public Radio | By Eleanor Bennett
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:10 AM MDT
aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png

On today's newscast: the future of Aspen's airport could be heading to a vote in the November election, English In Action broke ground on its new tutoring center in El Jebel, students in Gender and Sexuality alliances across the valley are hosting an inclusive prom at TACAW this weekend, and more.

Eleanor Bennett
Eleanor is an award-winning journalist and "Morning Edition" anchor. She has reported on a wide range of topics in her community, including the impacts of federal immigration policies on local DACA recipients, creative efforts to solve the valley's affordable housing crisis, and hungry goats fighting climate change across the West through targeted grazing. Connecting with people from all walks of life and creating empathic spaces for them to tell their stories fuels her work.
