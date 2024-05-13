Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, May 13
On today's newscast: The Aspen School District has reached a tentative settlement agreement with the district’s teachers union, schools in Carbondale have cut their music education offerings, “The Aspen Collective” will open its first art show this week in a city-owned retail space at the Wheeler Opera House, and more.
