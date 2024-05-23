Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, May 23
On today's newscast: The EPA says that the level of heavy metals in Lincoln Creek can be poisonous to aquatic life and habitat, The Roaring Fork School District Board approved the school district’s collaborative bargaining contract with the local teachers’ union last night, A celebration this weekend will honor the 40th anniversary of the grand reopening of the Wheeler Opera House, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.