Thursday, May 23

On today's newscast: The EPA says that the level of heavy metals in Lincoln Creek can be poisonous to aquatic life and habitat, The Roaring Fork School District Board approved the school district’s collaborative bargaining contract with the local teachers’ union last night, A celebration this weekend will honor the 40th anniversary of the grand reopening of the Wheeler Opera House, and more.

