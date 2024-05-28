June 2024 Evergreen giveaway: Win an annual pass to the Aspen Recreation Center

Ready to make those fitness goals a reality this summer? When you sign up to give $15 a month to Aspen Public Radio this May, you'll be entered into a drawing to win an annual pass to the Aspen Recreation Center.

Your Aspen Recreation Center annual pass will give you access to fitness classes at two locations (the Aspen Recreation Center and the Red Brick Center for the Arts), a cardio room, weight room, zero entry leisure pool, lazy river, two-story water slide, six-lane lap pool, sauna, hot tub, climbing walls, ice skating rink and so much more.

The Aspen Recreation Center (also known as the ARC), provides a variety of recreational activities for people of all ages and fitness levels. Fitness classes include water aerobics, master swim, spin, pilates, stretch, yoga, and beyond.

Ready to win? Become a monthly Evergreen member with a gift of $15/month (or more!) to support Aspen Public Radio and be entered to win now.

Already an Aspen Public Radio Evergreen member? Eligible Evergreen members will be automatically entered. Thank you for supporting local journalism here in our community!

Throughout Aspen Public Radio membership drives and other fundraising campaigns during the year, the station may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.