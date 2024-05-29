Wednesday, May 29

Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
On today's newscast: the Aspen Psychedelic Symposium will be held at the Wheeler Opera House this weekend, City of Aspen is considering turning the Armory into a food hall, almost 80% of Basalt High School's graduation class are headed to a four-year college next year, and more.
