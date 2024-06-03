Monday, June 3

On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners have agreed to contribute 60-thousand dollars to continue collaborating with the U-S Forest Service on several water-quality projects, a presentation at Hallam Lake this Tuesday will focus on the impact food systems have on the planet and solutions, the City of Glenwood Springs has been undergoing interviews and candidate review for a new fire chief to replace Gary Tillotson, and more.

