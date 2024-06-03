Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, June 3
On today's newscast: Pitkin County commissioners have agreed to contribute 60-thousand dollars to continue collaborating with the U-S Forest Service on several water-quality projects, a presentation at Hallam Lake this Tuesday will focus on the impact food systems have on the planet and solutions, the City of Glenwood Springs has been undergoing interviews and candidate review for a new fire chief to replace Gary Tillotson, and more.
