Renee Elise Goldsberry on balancing motherhood, work, and art

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published June 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT
Renée Elise Goldsberry attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
You may know award-winning actress Renee Elise Goldsberry from her role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, one of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time.

Lately, she’s made a comedic turn in Netflix’s “Girls5eva.” And now, in a new documentary that follows her Hamilton journey from workshop to Broadway run, she tells us how she balances motherhood, work, and art.

We sit down with Goldsberry to discuss her career and her life away from her career.

