Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, June 4
On today's newscast: Voters will consider three candidates for Pitkin County Commissioner in a primary later this month, several DACA recipients from the Roaring Fork Valley are returning to Colorado today after traveling to Mexico City last week, the Spring Health Fair will take place this Friday and Saturday in Aspen and Sunday in El Jebel, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.