Unpacking the results of the Indian election

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero, Maya Garg
Published June 4, 2024 at 6:59 AM MDT
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) displays his inked marked finger after casting his ballot at a polling booth at Ranip, Ahmedabad.

The results for the biggest election in the world are now in.Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modia Hindu nationalist, has declared victory, but with a smaller margin than expected.

Since April, India conducted a multi-phased a general election with 970 million eligible voters.

What doeshisvictorymean forthiscountry of 1.4 billionpeople?And whatcouldanother five years ofModi leadershipmean forthe groups thatheand his party have targeted? Groups likeIndian Muslims, journalists, and the main political opposition? 

We talk about it.

Michael Falero, Maya Garg