Thursday, June 6

On today's newscast: The body of a man found in the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon earlier this week has been identified as Avon resident Vicente Roblero, Sweetwater Lake is set to become Colorado’s newest state park, the Aspen Fringe Festival will feature a dance program inspired by nature tomorrow nigh with both live and recorded performances, and more.

