Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, June 6
On today's newscast: The body of a man found in the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon earlier this week has been identified as Avon resident Vicente Roblero, Sweetwater Lake is set to become Colorado’s newest state park, the Aspen Fringe Festival will feature a dance program inspired by nature tomorrow nigh with both live and recorded performances, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.