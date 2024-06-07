Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, June 7
On today's newscast: The Roaring Fork School District is asking the City of Glenwood Springs for $260,000 for mental health resources, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law on Wednesday giving students at public colleges and universities the right to wear items of cultural or religious significance during graduation ceremonies, five western slope reservoirs are participating in Coordinated Reservoir Operations this week, and more.
