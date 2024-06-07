Friday, June 7

On today's newscast: The Roaring Fork School District is asking the City of Glenwood Springs for $260,000 for mental health resources, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law on Wednesday giving students at public colleges and universities the right to wear items of cultural or religious significance during graduation ceremonies, five western slope reservoirs are participating in Coordinated Reservoir Operations this week, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.