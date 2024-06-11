Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, June 11
On today's newscast: the Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program has released its “State of Play Report” to coincide with “International Day of Play”, Colorado has a new law designed to protect public libraries from attempts to ban books, one sustainably-minded chef is turning food waste into the main dish, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.