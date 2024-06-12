Wednesday, June 12

On today's newscast: local hiker Jennifer Hearn has been found alive after she was reported missing three days ago, Garfield County has pledged $3 million to help purchase the Shoshone water right in Glenwood Canyon, the Roaring Fork School District is set to open the first of three new buildings in its Meadowood housing project next month, and more.

