Aspen Public Radio's broadcast from the 2024 Food & Wine Classic

Aspen Public Radio hosted a live broadcast from the Grand Tasting Tent at the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen on June 14.

Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter Kaya Williams interviewed a slate of legendary chefs, restaurateurs, journalists and beverage experts about community, culture and innovation in the culinary sphere.

This broadcast features conversations with wine writer Ray Isle, culinary historian and journalist Toni Tipton-Martin, pastry chefs Karen De Masco and Claudia Fleming, and coffee industry expert Nick Cho, as well as Gramercy Tavern restaurateur Danny Meyer and executive chef Michael Anthony.

