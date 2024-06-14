© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio's broadcast from the 2024 Food & Wine Classic

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:33 PM MDT
Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture reporter Kaya Williams interviews Danny Meyer and Michael Anthony during the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen on Friday, June 14, 2024.
Aspen Public Radio hosted a live broadcast from the Grand Tasting Tent at the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen on June 14.

Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter Kaya Williams interviewed a slate of legendary chefs, restaurateurs, journalists and beverage experts about community, culture and innovation in the culinary sphere.

This broadcast features conversations with wine writer Ray Isle, culinary historian and journalist Toni Tipton-Martin, pastry chefs Karen De Masco and Claudia Fleming, and coffee industry expert Nick Cho, as well as Gramercy Tavern restaurateur Danny Meyer and executive chef Michael Anthony.

To explore more Food & Wine content from Aspen Public Radio visit: https://www.aspenpublicradio.org/arts-culture.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
