On today's newscast: The Garfield County Sheriff's Office is reporting fire activity near Parachute, Aspen City Council meets with Theatre Aspen to discuss plans for a permanent facility in Rio Grande Park, three finalists from “Top Chef” come to the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado won’t kill a wolf despite its history of livestock depredation, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.