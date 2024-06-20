Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, June 20
On today's newscast: The Town of Carbondale and Garfield County Commissioners discussed mobility and transportation solutions during a joint meeting, Aspen Ideas Health starts today, Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort will replace its Segundo Chairlift this summer.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.