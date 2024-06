On today's newscast: Two candidates are part of the June 25 primary for Garfield County’s District 2 commissioner seat, the city of Glenwood Springs will give $1 million to Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley for deed-restricted housing, the Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience brings music legends to town, and more.

