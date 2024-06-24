Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, June 24
On today's newscast: The Bureau of Land Management has released a new resource-management plan for nearly 2 million acres in western Colorado, tomorrow is the last day to vote in Colorado’s June 25th primary and the election will determine who ends up on the November ballot, and more.
