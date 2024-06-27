Thursday, June 27

On today's newscast: Communities from Aspen to Parachute in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River Valleys are under a flood watch today, A nonprofit grant program at the city of Aspen gets more cash requests than it can fill, the city of Aspen will outsource its local sales tax collection to Colorado’s department of revenue next year, and more.

