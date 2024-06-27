Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, June 27
On today's newscast: Communities from Aspen to Parachute in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River Valleys are under a flood watch today, A nonprofit grant program at the city of Aspen gets more cash requests than it can fill, the city of Aspen will outsource its local sales tax collection to Colorado’s department of revenue next year, and more.
