Friday, June 28

On today's newscast: Colorado’s U.S. Senator, John Hickenlooper, was in El Jebel to talk about protections for mobile home parks, affordable housing, and immigration reform, the city of Aspen is offering free irrigation assessments for Aspen Water customers this summer, the inaugural concert of this summer’s Aspen Chamber Symphony will be held tonight at the Klein Music Tent, and more.

