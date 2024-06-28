July 2024 Evergreen giveaway: Win a Colorado Mountain College cooking class experience
When you sign up to give $15 a month to Aspen Public Radio this July, you'll be entered into a drawing to win a Colorado Mountain College cooking class experience for your group of up to 12 family and friends, with CMC Faculty Instructor Ari Lewis at the new Morgridge Teaching Kitchen in Aspen!
This stunning new CMC commercial-grade kitchen at the Aspen campus is designed for use by professional culinary students and community members interested in perfecting their cooking skills. CMC’s beautiful new state-of-the-art teaching kitchen includes two induction cooktops, a double oven range, a wall oven and hearth oven.
Choose from several different class options for instruction, including:
- Tapas from Andalusia for a journey to the south of Spain for a night of remarkable dishes influenced by the African and Mediterranean cultures just across the Strait, or
- Farm Market Fresh, to learn how to cook delicious meals focusing on the fresh produce and proteins available at the local farmers market, or
- Thai Food Celebration, heating things up up in the kitchen to learn how to make pad thai, satay, curry, and mango sticky rice from start to finish, or
- Sicily Cooking Experience to learn all about Sicilian island life, from swordfish to cannolis.