Tuesday, July 2

On today's newscast: the Garfield County commissioners react to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Chevron Deference, two hikers in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area were evacuated early yesterday morning by Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers, a group of students from Aspen Challenge joined Aspen Ideas Festival to present on solutions they’ve developed for chronic absenteeism in their school, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.

