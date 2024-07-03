Wednesday, July 3

On today's newscast: Adam Frisch has called on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, many government offices and services will be closed tomorrow for the Fourth of July holiday including local public libraries in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield Counties, more wildfires are started in the United States on the 4th of July than any other day of the year, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.