Longest-running gay rodeo returns to Denver

The Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo, the longest-running gay rodeo in the United States, takes place in Denver July 13 and 14, 2024.

“I don't think many people know that this rodeo has been such a staple in not only the Denver community, not only the Colorado community, but the western community, west of the Mississippi,” said Jordan Roberts of the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association.

The Colorado Gay Rodeo Association (CGRA) organizes the rodeo, but the event itself doesn't include the word "gay." Roberts says this is intentional.

“The gentleman and women who started this organization ran into a lot of trouble. They couldn't find a rodeo space that would accept them, just arenas and spaces. You have to remember this was also at the height of the AIDS epidemic, so there was a lot of tragedy and homophobia associated with the gay community, explained Roberts.

“So they found that if they hid their name, if they hid their intention, they were more likely to book a safe space.”

The Colorado Gay Rodeo Association (CGRA) is part of the International Gay Rodeo Association (IGRA), which presents gay rodeos across the United States, including in Minnesota, Arizona, and Nevada. All of the rules for CGRA’s rodeo must be sanctioned and managed by IGRA.

Traditional rodeos generally segregate contestants, barring those assigned female at birth from rough stock events like bull riding and those assigned male at birth from barrel racing. However, the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association allows all participants to compete in all events, embracing a philosophy of inclusivity.

“Queer people have been breaking down for what is perceived as the norms for so long. I love that I get to see a woman bull rider. I think that is iconic. It's epic,” said Roberts.

“And I think if you come to our rodeo, you're going to see a lot of things that you wouldn't expect. We have camp events as well. So if you've ever wanted to see a drag queen hop up on a horse and ride around, this is the rodeo for you.”

In addition to elevating the country western gay experience, the rode also serves as a fundraiser for charity partners.

This year's beneficiary is Rendezvous Wyoming, an organization that offers LGBTQIA+ camping events in Wyoming.

