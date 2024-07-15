Monday, July 15

On today's newscast: Aspen City Council and Pitkin County Commissioners will visit the Brush Creek Park and Ride and the Airport Business Center to look at potential trail connections, Age-Friendly Carbondale is urging the town to make Highway 133 safer for pedestrians, the Aspen Security Forum will gather world leaders and experts in global affairs at the Aspen Institute campus this week, and more.

