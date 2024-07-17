Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, July 17
On today's newscast: Carbondale reconsiders its STR rules, The Aspen Times stops publishing editorial cartoons, potential trail connections for the Rio Grande, Garfield County gets an update on the Valley Alliance to End Homelessness, zebra mussels in the Colorado River, megafires and beavers, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.